Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' to Premiere on Netflix in October

Mumbai: Streaming platform Netflix on Friday announced that the much-awaited series adaptation of A Suitable Boy from filmmaker Mira Nair will premiere on October 23. An official adaptation of acclaimed author Vikram Seth"s classic novel of the same name, the six-part drama has already aired on BBC in the UK and Ireland. Seth's novel charts the fortunes of four large families in North India of 1951, a time when the country was carving its own identity as an independent nation by planning to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

The story focuses on 19-year-old university student Lata, portrayed by newcomer Tanya Maniktala, who struggles with her life being mapped out thanks to old traditions and an overbearing mother who wants to find her a suitable husband. In the series, Khatter plays Maan Kapoor, the wayward son of a politician, Tabu as his love interest Saeeda Bai, a courtesan. Apart from Maniktala, Khatter and Tabu, the show also features Rasika Dugal as Lata's sister, Ram Kapoor as minister Mahesh Kapoor and Maan's father, Mahira Kakkar as Rupa Mehra, Vivaan Shah as Varun Mehra, Shahana Goswami as Meenakshi Chatterji Mehra, Namit Das as Haresh Khanna and Danesh Razvi as Kabir Durrani.

Nair, who is known for critically-acclaimed films such as "Salaam Bombay", "Monsoon Wedding" and "The Namesake", has also made her television debut with the drama.



