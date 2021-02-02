Meet Spunky Harika From F3, Tamannaah Bhatia Kick-Start The Shoot

New Delhi: After the success of F2, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi and producer Dil Raju along with old ensemble is coming back with F3 and stunning diva Tamannaah Bhatia has kick-started the shoot in Hyderabad.

The film also stars Venkatesh and Varun Tej, the sequel, titled F3 is a family comic caper revolving around two married couples.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia just took to her social media and dropped first day picture with caption, "Your quirky Harika is back but this time with a lot more spunk! So happy to be back on the sets of F3…#Day1 #Shooting #HarikaIsBack #SetLife #f3movie @anilravipudi @venkateshdaggubati @varunkonidela7 @mehreenpirzadaa @srivenkateswaracinema"

The sequel, titled F3 is scheduled to release on 27 August 2021.

Apart from F3, actress Tamannaah is also busy with Bole Chudiyan alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and the long delayed That Is Mahalakshmi, a female-centric Telugu-language comedy-drama film produced by Manu Kumaran, a remake of the 2014 Hindi film Queen by Vikas Bahl.

She is also part of sports drama Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand directed by Sampath Nandi.

—IANS