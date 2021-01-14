May Calamawy Boards Oscar Isaac-starrer 'Moon Knight' Series

Los Angeles: "Ramy" star May Calamawy will feature opposite Oscar Isaac in upcoming Marvel Studios series "Moon Knight". Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are directing the show, which will premiere on Disney Plus, along with Mohamed Diab. Jeremy Slater is the showrunner, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The drama will see Isaac essay the role of Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. The details of Calamawy's character have not been revealed as yet.

"Moon Knight" is set to begin production in Hungary in March, and premiere on Disney Plus in 2022. Calamawy is best known for playing the sister of Ramy Youssef in critically-acclaimed series"Ramy". She will next star in indie comedy "Together Together", opposite Ed Helms.

—PTI