Malvi Malhotra Seeks Support of Kangana Ranaut, NCW Chief After Being Allegedly Stabbed by Man

New Delhi: Actress Malvi Malhotra, who was allegedly stabbed by a man for turning down his marriage proposal, has requested actress Kangana Ranaut and National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma to support her, saying she did not expect such an incident in the city.

The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, had met Malvi a couple of times before the incident on the pretext of being a producer, after which he started pressuring the actress to marry him. Allegedly, after she rejected his proposal, Yogesh attacked her thrice with a knife.

Malvi is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, Malvi said: "I would like to request Rekha Sharma ji who is a chairperson of National Commission for Women to look into this matter and support me. I would also like to request Kangana Ranaut ji to support me in this matter because I also belong to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The kind of incidence which has happened to me in Mumbai, I didn't expected it in my dreams, so I just want their support in my fight against the injustice."

Malvi's local guardian in the city, Atul Patel, said that she has suffered injuries on both hands and stomach. She is out of danger and the doctors will perform plastic surgery soon.

Patel added that Mumbai police is co-operating with them and they have filed an FIR against the accused. Patel further said that the police visited Yogesh's house at midnight but he wasn't there at his home, so the investigating team is searching him.

Malvi's family is in constant touch with her and they plan to take the actress back to her hometown once her treatment is over.

The incident took place around 9pm on Monday in the Versova area of Andheri when Malvi was returning home from a cafe. Yogesh, who was waiting in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him. An argument followed, after which he stabbed Malvi with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands, before fleeing.

Malvi Malhotra started out as a model, and has notably worked in the TV show "Udaan". She had a short stint in theatre and has been seen in the Hindi film "Hotel Milan" and the Tamil films "Ondikku Ondi" and "Unadhan".

