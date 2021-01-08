Kunal Kemmu flaunts brawn in new pic

Top
 The Hawk |  8 Jan 2021 10:07 AM GMT

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kemmu has shared a picture flaunting muscle and brawn on social media. In the mirror selfie he posted on Instagram, the actor is dressed in a grey hoodie.

"Bhai cover mast hai," he wrote as caption.

Kunal earlier shared a video of getting a haircut. He posted his before and after look on the photo-sharing website. "New year new look," he wrote.

The actor was recently seen in the second season of the web series "Abhay". Prior to it, he wowed audiences with his film roles in "Lootcase" and "Malang".

