Kriti Kharbanda would love to do a female-centric action film

New Delhi: Actress Kharbanda enjoys watching action sequences on screen, and says that she would like to star in a female-centric action film.



"I would love to do a female action film. Action sequences are something I not only like watching, but also taking part in. I have been an outdoors person for as long as I can remember. I have dabbled in many kinds of sports. I play tennis, basketball and I played kho-kho back in school," Kriti told IANS.

When she learnt pole dancing, and trained in sword fighting for "Housefull 4", she realised these were things she enjoyed.

"Action is something I enjoy, strength is something I enjoy. I think there is something about a petite little girl kicking some a** and I can't wait to show that to the world," she added.

She got to perform some action in the upcoming revenge drama "Taish".

"I have been lucky. I wasn't supposed to be a part of the action sequences in the first draft. It was after we reached London and we started shooting that (director) Bejoy Nambiar told me I would be in that part of the film as well. It felt really good. Go-karting is something I have enjoyed from a young age. It is one of my biggest stressbusters. Every time I meet up with friends, we go-kart, and I got a chance to drive in many sequences of this film. I have dabbled in the thrill part of the film," she said.

There is a car chase sequence in the film that, she says, gave her goosebumps.

"There were a couple of times where I thought I was going to goof up and I remember breaking down in one shot where there were stones on the road and the car skid, and it was hard to control. Remembering that part of the shoot gives me goosebumps even today," she said.

"Taish" also features Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

"I think people need to get rid of the notion that when you are working with so many actors you need to do something extra. The secret is to be as honest to your craft as you would be, if you were alone in the frame. The idea is not just to shine and be bright among people, it's about owning the screen even when it is just your scene. That is something I actively do in all my film. I basically give in to the character," said Kriti.

The film is extra special for her in more ways than one.

"It's the first time I am playing a character that is poles apart from what I've played before. She is vulnerable yet strong. That is a quality I admire about my character Arfa Khan the most," said the actress.

—IANS