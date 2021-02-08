Kim Kardashian treats fans to stunning sunkissed pictures

Washington: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Sunday treated fans to stunning sunkissed bikini pictures of herself.

The 40-year-old star took to Instagram and shared two sultry pictures as she relaxed in one of her condos.

In the first snap, the reality TV star flaunted her perfectly toned body, while she sported an olive green bikini and matching slippers. With her luscious locks left open in the air, Kim effortlessly posed for the photograph while looking at the camera.

The 'KKW Beauty' founder seems to be cherishing her time amid rich flora as is seen in the backdrop where the star lied down to pose. Sporting a no-makeup look, the beauty mogul relaxed and soaked in the sun, and looked every bit gorgeous.

Channeling her holiday mood, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star left a couple of emoticons to go with the stunning photograph. She left a green heart emoticon, palm tree, winking, shining and beach waves emoticons alongside the picture.

Soon after the model posted the picture, fans began commenting with various reactions. Loving her no-makeup look, one social media user wrote, "I love you with no makeup (red heart emoticon)." Another wrote, "Amazing."

Kim, who shares four children with rapper Kanye West, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm has been making headlines on ending her six-year-old relationship with the rapper.

Their marriage problems will be highlighted in the final episodes of the insanely popular American reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. (ANI)