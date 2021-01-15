Karisma Kapoor shares picture from 'the days of live events and crowded rooms'

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Reminiscing about the pre-covid times when 'live events' were there in crowded rooms, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor treated fans with a stunning 'Throwback Thursday' picture.

The 'Raja Hindustani' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a glamorous glimpse of the past days.

In the photo, Kapoor looks breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow off-shoulder dress, while she donned an embellished diamond necklace. The 'Biwi No. 1' star is seen standing amid a crowd of paparazzi amid a crowded room.

By sharing a picture of the past times, Kapoor compared it with the current coronavirus times, when social distancing is a mandate and people aren't allowed to gather a place.

Taking to the captions, the star noted, "Those were the days of live events and thoughts in crowded rooms #throwbackthursday."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 7 thousand likes within 25 minutes of being posted.

In awe of the stunning photo, scores of Kapoor's fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart emoticons. (ANI)