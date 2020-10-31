Karan Razsan launches maiden venture with song recording with Daler Mehndi

New Delhi: Witer Karan Razdan has launched his maiden venture as producer and director with the recording of a song by Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi.

Razdan is making the film under the banner of Karan Razdan Kreatives, with his partners Mukesh Gaba and Natrajan Subramaniam.

Daler Mehndi dubbed the song composed by Music Director Ravi Shankar.

The song was recorded at Daler Mehndi's Farm House in New Delhi .

The film is a romantic love triangle with a theme of patriotism. The Mahurat of film will be in the first week of December in Uttarakhand.

—IANS