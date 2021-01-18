Karan Johar Unveils Liger First Look, Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday

New Delhi: Karan Johar just took to his social media profile and dropped a stunning first look and title reveal of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will see Dharma Production obliterating the linguistic barrier. The film is titled Liger, with a tagline Saala Crossbreed.

Karan Johar dropped the poster on his social media, he captioned it, "Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens! #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed @thedeverakonda @ananyapanday #PuriJagannadh @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @ronitboseroy @meramyakrishnan @iamVishuReddy @dharmamovies @puriconnects's"

Though details of what exactly the film is about is currently being kept under wraps, buzz is that the production house will reveal the details soon. However, given the fact that the cast of the film were recently in Thailand training in mixed martial arts, expectations are that the film will be an actioner.

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu. Presented by Dharma, the film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Charmme Kaur.

—IANS