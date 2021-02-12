Kangana opens up on her drastic physical makeovers for roles

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut credits her fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja for the transformation she acquires for various roles.

"We have been working together for a few years now, we have done many transformations together — the Cannes look, Panga, Thalaivi and now Dhaakad. My characters are very demanding, which he understands well and makes the plan according to the requirement of the script. He knows when to exert and when to hold back and, of course, never fails to get results," Kangana said.

For her recent films, Kangana underwent drastic transformation from gaining weight for Thalaivi and shed the extra kilos for the action film Dhaakad.

Talking about the journey of Dhaakad, Bhateja said: "It has always been a roller coaster ride, as every character had its own specifications whether it was about looking strong and sturdy in Panga, getting size zero figure for Cannes, gaining 20 kilos for Thalaivi or dropping all those extra kilos and getting a sharp and masculine for Dhaakad. Kangana is very focused, always ready to learn new exercises, a fast learner and fun to train with." "For Dhaakad, we got very little time for prepare but I must say that she took it very sportingly and with full dedication though I gave her a very hard time in the toughest fitness regime," he shared, adding: "She has been enthusiastically performing, I planned the whole routine by keeping the movie perspective in mind as it has got lot of action sequences so I incorporated multiple forms of training exercises and yoga asanas in it to make her more functionally efficient and injury-free. (IANS)