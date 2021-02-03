Johnny Lever joins cast of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday revealed that legendary comedian Johnny Lever has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.

The 'Gully Boy' actor who is currently shooting for the movie with the filmmaker, shared the update of the actor-comedian joining the cast by sharing a picture of the vanity van from the shoot.

The door of the vanity van had a paper stuck on it with Johnny's name and 'Rohit Shetty Productionz' written over it confirming that the comedian is a part of the movie.

"The One.. The Only One.. #cirkus," Ranveer wrote along with the picture that he posted on his Instagram stories.

The cast of the upcoming film also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. Rohit, who will be directing and producing the film, has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for the first time.

The film, which is currently being shot, is expected to release in the winter of 2021. (ANI)