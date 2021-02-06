Jennifer Lawrence injured on 'Don't Look Up' set

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence was injured by a shard of glass while shooting her new film, Don't Look Up.

The actress was shooting a scene with co-star Timothee Chalamet when the accident happened on the Boston set of the Adam McKay comedy, following a controlled explosion. The piece of glass cut Lawrence's eyelid and left her bleeding.

After the incident, shoot was temporarily suspended, but Lawrence is expected to return to the set on Monday.

Don't Look Up stars Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as low-level scientists who, after finding out that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months' time, go on a media tour to try and warn the world, only to find an unbelieving audience.



Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Cate Blanchett also star in the Netflix film.

–IANS