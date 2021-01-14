Issa Rae's 'Insecure' To Conclude With Season Five At HBO

Los Angeles: HBO has announced Issa Rae-starrer series "Insecure" will be coming to an end with its upcoming fifth season. The news was shared by Rae in a post on Twitter as she announced that production on the fifth season has commenced.

"Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn't have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of HBO. See y'all soon!" she wrote. The show, created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, started in 2016. Its fourth season dropped on HBO in April 2020.

In the series, Rae stars as Issa Dee, who together with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji), navigates the single experience in Los Angeles; their peers sometimes feel intimidated by their success. "Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy. The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it," Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement.

"This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for 'Insecure' and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators," she added. "Insecure" also features Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Alexander Hodge in pivotal roles. Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis serve as executive producers.

