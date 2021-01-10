Hope This Shift Is Worth It: Kritika Kamra On Digital Debut With 'Tandav'

Mumbai: Actor Kritika Kamra says her transition from a successful TV career to films and now the digital medium with "Tandav" is an attempt to keep evolving with time. The 32-year-old actor began her journey in 2007 and rose to fame with shows like "Kitani Mohabbat Hai", its sequel and "Kuch Toh Log Kahenge". Kamra said she started acting when she was just 18 and "jumped in the deep end" when she debuted with TV show "Yahaan Ke Hum Sikander".

"Television is a tough medium to work in. I was quite young when I started doing this. So my taste, my goals and the things I want to do have taken shape while I was working," she said. The actor made her Bollywood debut with director Nitin Kakkar's comedy "Mitron" in 2018 and is currently awaiting the release of "Tandav", an Amazon Prime Video series.

"That's why there have been these shifts and I hope they're worth it. I hope 'Tandav' is a new beginning of these kind of projects for me because I really enjoyed being on the show," Kamra told .

—PTI