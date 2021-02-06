Taylor Sheridan sets ''Yellowstone'' prequel series at Paramount Plus

Los Angeles: Taylor Sheridan is developing a prequel series to his critically-acclaimed show "Yellowstone" for Paramount Plus.

Sheridan, who created and executive produced the Kevin Costner-starrer "Yellowstone", has struck a massive new overall deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group for multiple new series, reported Deadline.

Under the pact, Sheridan will create exclusive multi-platform content with MTV Entertainment Studios and his "Yellowstone" partner 101 Studios, delivering five seasons of new or returning series every year exclusively for the ViacomCBS brands, including Paramount Network, Paramount Plus and CBS.

"Yellowstone", which started in 2018, follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in the United States. The plots revolve around family drama and the bordering Native reservations and national park.

The new show, titled "Y: 1983", will go back in time to tell the origin story of the Dutton family as it traveled through the Great Plains to Montana.

"Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home," said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment.

"We couldn't be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the ''Yellowstone'' universe and showcase Taylor's boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms," he added.

Sheridan will also executive produce the new show alongside John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari. PTI RB RB RB

