SS Rajamouli shares first look of Olivia Morris from 'RRR'

New Delhi: 'Baahubali' filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Friday released the first character poster of British actor Olivia Morris from his upcoming magnum opus 'RRR'.

This comes on the occasion of the birthday of the British actor who is set to play the role of 'Jennifer' in the film.

The picture sees Morris smiling as she is seated in an open roof jeep. She is seen in a short bob hairstyle with very minimal make-up and pearl earrings.

"Wishing the talented and beautiful #Jennifer@OliviaMorris891 a very Happy Birthday. #RRRMovie #RRR," tweeted RRR Movies.

The Rajamouli directorial also stars southern superstars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

"Happy Birthday dear #Jennifer !!! @OliviaMorris891#RRRMovie #RRR," tweeted Jr NTR as he shared Morris' first look from the film.

Bhatt also wished her co-star on the occasion sharing the same picture and wrote, "@OliviaMorris891 as #Jennifer. A Very Happy Birthday! #RRRMovie #RRRMovie."

Following the birthday wishes for Olivia Morris, her character name 'Jennifer' started trending on Twitter with fans and celebrities tweeting about the first look of the actor.

'RRR' in the title of the film stands for 'Rise Roar Revolt.'

Helmed by 'Baahubali,' director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the much-talked about film 'RRR,' will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year. (ANI)