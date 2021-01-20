Rapper Raja Kumari happy to represent India at Biden's inaugural galas

New Delhi: Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari feels proud to represent India at the the AAPI Inaugural Ball: Breaking Barriers, and says she is looking forward to a less divided, more united America.

The Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Ball is one of the traditional galas held around the presidential inauguration ceremony in the US, and this year's events were held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ball gala was held on Tuesday.

The Ball celebrates and honours the contribution of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities ahead of the presidential swearing-in ceremony.

"I am beyond honoured and grateful to be representing the Indian-American community at the AAPI inaugural ball. This election was personal for so many of us and watching Kamala Harris become the first South Asian and African American to hold the office of Vice President will be the most awe inspiring moment...something we tell our children about," Raja Kumari said.

She continued: "The Biden administration has already set the tone by celebrating diversity and cultural exchange, not only on the campaign but also on their choices for the cabinet. A lot of people want to focus on the division in the US, but I'm more inspired than ever to focus on our mutual goals for a better America. I feel proud and can resonate with this administration and am looking forward to a less divided, more united America."

Reflecting on her performance, she shared: "Performing 'NRI' for the AAPI ball is absolutely surreal. The song was written out of a desire to claim space that was never meant for us...and performing this song for such a momentous occasion shows just how far we have come as a culture...that a little Indian girl born in Los Angeles could grow up and pursue her dream to represent her culture and be a part of such a historic day."

The AAPI Inaugural Ball: Breaking Barriers includes names like Ari Afsar, Kal Penn, John Cho, Kumail Nanjiani, and Chloe Bennet. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20.

