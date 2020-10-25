Rapper Offset detained by police

Los Angeles: Rapper Offset was briefly detained by police officers during his Instagram Live.

In a clip shared online on Saturday, an officer can be heard asking him to step out of the vehicle, reports etonline.com.

"I'm not doing that, I'm not doing that. Because you've got guns out," Offset says.

The officer replies: "That's my choice."

"I'm not going to move my hands from my steering wheel," Offset then says, as a female officer tells him that they were told that he was "waving guns".

"You know who I am? Offset from the Migos. They got fans, that's why they're following me," the rapper replies.

However, the female officer says: "That has nothing to do with why we're here. We were told that you guys were waving guns at people."

Offset then claims that they "watched somebody beat my car up with a flag".

A male officer then tells him to step out of the vehicle and puts his hand in the car to unlock the door. As Offset tells him he can't do that and that he will sue them, he is pulled out from his car.

A person in attendance also posted a video of Offset outside of his car with the officers holding him. A crowd can be seen with some holding Trump flags.

Beverly Hills Police Department later released a statement confirming that Offset was not arrested.

However, another man who he was with, named Marcelo Almanzar, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Almanzar is Cardi B's cousin.

–IANS