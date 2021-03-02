Rapper MC Altaf's new track tries showing 'personal outlook to life'

Mumbai: Mumbai-based rapper MC Altaf has released his new single, "Soch". According to the 19-year-old rapper, the song serves as a clarion call for millennials to pursue their dreams.

"The concept behind "Soch" was to bring forth my personal outlook to life and my experiences throughout my career. Sonically, I've experimented on the beats and steered away from rapping on old school beats, but this time I wanted to lend a fresh trap vibe," he said.

Embracing a deeper meaning beyond the bars delivery, the track aims at mustering an in-depth portrayal of his journey as a rapper and how things have panned out with regards to his artistry over the years.

The two-and-a-half-minute track is about Altaf's chain of thoughts, and his daily life experiences.

"I have enjoyed working on trap beats and seen its' popularity amongst the younger generation, so, this one is a dedication to my fans who've been asking me for this," he added.

The elaborate one-take music video shot by Mohit Mukhi in West Delhi, attempts to convey the narrative of the track in a raw and simplistic manner.

"We retained the simplicity of the video as we wanted to focus on the intensity of the lyrics, which our creative team enhanced further by way of using the elements of scribbling art and me spitting bars," he said.

