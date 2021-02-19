Miranda Kerr finds work-life balance as parent a tough deal

New Delhi: Model Miranda Kerr is a mother of three, and she finds it tough maintaining a work-life balance as a parent.

Kerr has a 10-year-old son Flynn with actor, former-husband Orlando Bloom, besides two-year-old son Hart and toddler Myles with businessman Evan Spiegel.

"It`s definitely a juggling act. When most people text me, they`re like `How are you?` I send them the juggling emoji because that`s how I feel, especially with my two youngest ones, a one-year-old and a two-year-old, and I`m still breastfeeding my one-year-old," Kerr said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

She says sometimes she has to pinch herself for the life she has. "Sometimes I have to just stop and pinch myself because we have three healthy children, we`re both doing what we love," she told eonline.com.

She added: "My heart is just so full of joy and happiness. It`s definitely busy. No day`s ever the same. But we love it. I couldn`t be happier, and I feel very grateful and very blessed to have three healthy boys and a wonderful husband."

—IANS