Milla Jovovich: There has been improvement since I started making action films

New Delhi: "There has been a huge improvement since I started making action films. Now, there are so many films with female leads that are action driven," Jovovich said.

The actress credits filmmakers for driving the change, but feels there is still a long way to go.

"It is about filmmakers, (who are) interested in giving women great characters to play, where they take control of situations. There are loads of scripts that are written for men. I think those scripts need to be written in the same way for women, to make it appealing to an audience. I feel it is moving in the right direction. It's much better than it was," added the actress.

Jovovich was raised to be a filmstar by her mother, Galina, and that is the reason her tryst with the glamour world started when she was young. She was just 15 when she starred in the controversial "Return To Blue Lagoon", and went on to feature in "Chaplin" and "Dazed And Confused" before taking a break from the industry.

It was her comeback after the break that paved way for a successful action-packed career, which started with Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element" co-starring Bruce Willis, in 1997. She followed it up with the "Resident Evil" franchise, and then as Blood Queen in "Hellboy".

The 45-year-old Jovovich returns as an action star in "Monster Hunter", an adaptation of the immensely popular role-playing video game series of the same name.

The actress is glad the adventure will open in big screens globally.

"This movie is made for the big screen. It is such an immersive experience. The landscapes are so beautiful, it's so big and these monsters. This is definitely one of those films that is better to watch on a big screen for sure," she said while talking about the decision to release on the big screen instead of on OTT.

The film is helmed by her husband and British filmmaker Paul WS Anderson, who has in the past directed her in four films of the "Resident Evil" franchise, besides the 2011 version of "The Three Musketeers".

The fantasy action film "Monster Hunter" tells the story of two heroes who come from different worlds to defeat a common danger -- the powerful, deadly, and magnificent monsters that inhabit the land. The Sony Pictures Entertainment film will be released in India on February 5 in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

—IANS