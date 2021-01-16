Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series Gets its Villain in Ethan Hawke

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ethan Hawke is taking a plunge into the superhero genre with upcoming Marvel Studios series "Moon Knight". Hawke, the critically-acclaimed star of movies such as "Reality Bites", Richard Linklater's "Before" trilogy, "Training Day" and "Boyhood", will be essaying the villain in the series.

The show, which will debut on streamer Disney Plus, will feature Oscar Isaac in the lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The drama will see Isaac essay the role of Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

The details of Hawke's character are yet to be revealed. "Moon Knight" is set to begin production in Hungary in March, and premiere on Disney Plus in 2022.

Hawke recently wrapped shooting for filmmaker Robert Eggers'Viking revenge drama "The Northman", in which he co-stars Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Anya Taylor-Joy. He last featured in"The Good Lord Bird", a historical drama he created and starred in.

—PTI