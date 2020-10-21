Legally Blonde 3 set for May 2022 release

Los Angeles: The Reese Witherspoon-starrer Legally Blonde 3 will release in May 2022.

Witherspoon, who plays Elle Woods in the franchise, had spoken of the project for the first time in 2018. MGM Studios has now officially confirmed the release date on Twitter.

"Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case. #LegallyBlonde3 #ElleWoods @ReeseW," MGM's official account tweeted along with a GIF of Witherspoon as Woods from the first film.

The news comes after the cast's virtual reunion special on Tuesday. Witherspoon as well as Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Matthew Davis, Ali Larter, Selma Blair, Holland Taylor, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach attended the reunion to celebrate the film.

The first film of the franchise released in 2001. It was followed by "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde" in 2003.

–IANS