Joaquin Phoenix sets first project post-Joker Oscar win, actor to star in 'Disappointment Blvd'

Washington: American actor Joaquin Phoenix has finally set his new project after bagging an Oscar for his powerful performance in the 2019 hit film 'Joker'. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming movie titled 'Disappointment Blvd.'

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film is writer-director Ari Aster's follow-up to his acclaimed horror films 'Hereditary' and 'Midsommar'. A24 will release the film, reuniting with Aster after his first two projects.

'Disappointment Blvd.' is being described as "an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time." Further details about the movie are being kept under wraps.

Aster will write and helm the upcoming film. He will also bankroll the project with Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner, along with A24, who worked with Aster on his feature 'Hereditary' and 'Midsommar'.

According to Deadline, 'Disappointment Blvd.' would be Phoenix's first project after his Best Actor Oscar win for 'Joker'.

The actor's previously-announced role as Napoleon in Ridley Scott's 'Kitbag' is likely to film afterwards. Phoenix recently completed filming on director Mike Mills' upcoming 'C'mon C'mon', another A24 joint, ahead of last year's Oscars. (ANI)