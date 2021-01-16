Jessica Alba recalls the moment her daughter realised she is famous

Washington: American actor Jessica Alba, who is a mother to three kids recently revealed during a talk show how she had to explain her celebrity status to her eldest kid.

According to Fox News, the 39-year-old actor Alba, who is mother to three children - 12-year-old Honor, 9-year-old Haven and 3-year-old Hayes -- paid a virtual visit to 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Friday (local time).

Guest host and American dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, during the virtual meet, asked Alba whether her children know "how cool and how major" she is, but she admitted that her kiddos think she's "so cringey."

"They think I'm the most cringey mom, I'm the definition of cringey. They actually said that I should use #CringeyMom," Alba explained.

"I'm like, 'That's so mean.' I'm like, 'There's so many more cringey moms than me, guys,' and they're like, 'Even saying that, Mom, is cringey."

The 'Into The Blue' star then explained that "they didn't know" that she was an actress for the "beginning of their life."

"I remember when Honor was in first grade, she was mortified and she came home, she was like, 'Why didn't you tell me?'" the 'Good Luck Chuck' star recalled.

"I was like, 'What?'" Because she knew I was working at The Honest Company, right, that's how they knew me. She was like, 'You never told me that you were gonna be in grocery stores or in Target.'"

Not only is Alba's face widely recognisable because of her on-screen work but also because she's the co-founder and face of The Honest Company, an ethical consumerism-focused company.

"A friend [of Honor's] brought a magazine [featuring me] to school and put Honor, she felt like, put her on blast, and Honor was like 'What is going on? Why are you on this magazine? What is happening here?'" shared the star.

As per Fox News, the 'Honey' actor continued: "So then I had to break it to her that I was an actress and sometimes I do the magazines and she just felt so betrayed." (ANI)