Jason Biggs jokes Hollywood has forgotten he isn't Jewish

Los Angeles: Actor Jason Biggs, who has played Jewish characters in many films, feels Hollywood filmmakers have forgotten that he is not a Jew in real life.

"I'm almost afraid that if Hollywood gets wind, I won't get any more work. Especially now that it's a very sensitive time with cultural appropriation -- like, 'You can't hire him, he's not really Jewish'," Jason joked, while talking to Page Six.

The actor's roles as Jewish characters have been popular in films and shows such as American Pie, Saving Silverman and Orange Is The New Black among others.

—IANS