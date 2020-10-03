Harvey Weinstein faces six new charges of sexual assault

Washington: Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was charged with six more counts of sexual assault, the Los Angeles District Attorney confirmed on Saturday.

The latest charges involve two victims of alleged incidents that occurred more than 10 years ago, a BBC report said.

With the addition of the latest charges Weinstein now faces a total of 11 charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles County involving as many as five women, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

The latest charges allege that he raped a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2005, and raped another woman twice - in November 2009 and November 2010.

Earlier this year in March Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

During that trial in New York, the 68-year-old was found guilty of committing a first-degree criminal sexual act against one woman and third-degree rape of another woman.

In January, Weinstein was charged with sexually assaulting two women in 2013. Then in April, a further charge alleging that he assaulted a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010 was added.

Los Angeles officials have already started extradition proceedings, which have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Another extradition hearing is set to take place in December.

In March, Weinstein himself was said to have tested positive for coronavirus in a prison in upstate New York.

Allegations od sexual misconduct against Weinstein first emerged in 2017 when The New York Times first reported incidents dating back over decades.

Later these charges grew by the dozens as more and more came forward accusing him of sexual assault. This lead to Weinstein being sacked from the board of his company and all but banished from Hollywood.

A criminal investigation was launched in New York in late 2017, but Weinstein was not charged until May 2018 when he turned himself in to police.

When he was sentenced to prison in March this year, jurors acquitted him of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which could have seen him given an even longer jail term.

—IANS