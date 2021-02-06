Top
Home > Showbiz > Hollywood News > Gwen Stephani reacts with humour to trolls for failing

Gwen Stephani reacts with humour to trolls for failing

 The Hawk |  6 Feb 2021 4:13 AM GMT

Gwen Stephani reacts with humour to trolls for failing
X

New Delhi: Singer Gwen Stephani recently responded with humour and grace to a fan who trolled her for failing in a TikTok video.

"I love watching celebrities totally fail tiktok," the user commented on one of her videos, adding: "Love Gwen shes amazing buuuuut."

The singer replied: "Thank u for calling me out you're right!!! TickTock is not for me but help yourself to my music and enjoy!! wait… am i a celebrity??"

The comment was posted on a TikTok video that Gwen made of herself lip-synching to "Bubble pop electric," her song featuring Andre 3000 from her 2004 solo album, "Love. Angel. Music. Baby".

—IANS

Updated : 6 Feb 2021 4:13 AM GMT
Tags:    Gwen Stephani   hollywood   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X