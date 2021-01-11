Ethan Hawke: Covered everything in life as an actor

New Delhi: Hollywood star Ethan Hawke feels actors are storytellers, and people who celebrate writing.

"I covered everything in this life as an actor. Actors are storytellers. We are people who celebrate writing," Hawke told IANS.

"When I came across (author) James McBride's work ('The Good Lord Bird'), I just thought it was a massive accomplishment. This country (the US) is scared to death to look at its past. And he lets us take a look backwards. It is a very healing look. It's not there to agitate you or enrage you. It's working to heal and it heals with humour. It is so funny, so irreverent, and I just wanted to share it with people. That's my job in a lot of ways as a producer and actor. We are connected because it's all about sharing stories," he added.

"The Good Lord Bird", the limited series infused with themes of racism, religion and gender. The story is told from the point of view of Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson) a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of John Brown's family of abolitionist soldiers.

Besides starring as John Brown, Hawke has executive produced and co-created the show, currently available in India on Voot Select.

—IANS