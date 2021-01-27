Director James Wan excited about his 'little horror thriller'

Los Angeles: Filmmaker James Wan says he does not know how to describe his upcoming horror film, Malignant, and feels it will be genre-bending. The filmmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the release date of the film, and a teaser image.

"MALIGNANT comes out September 10th. I finally wrapped it last week. This was supposed to be my "little horror thriller" I do between the big ones, but the pandemic pushed it as long the big ones," the director wrote alongside the image.

"I'm super excited for this film. I don't even know how to describe it. I wanted to do something original and genre-bending, and different to my other work, but still in the spirit of the horror-thrillers I grew up with. More to come. #MalignantMovie," he added.

The 43-year-old, Malaysia-born Wan made his mark in Hollywood directing horror hits in the "Saw", "Insidious" and "The Conjuring" franchises, but had moved on to helming the global mainstream blockbusters "Fast And Furious 7" and "Aquaman".

His new film, Warner Bros. describes, is "Wan's return to his roots with this new original horror thriller".

The film stars Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel, George Young, Michole Briana White and Jacqueline McKenzie.

—IANS