Daisy Ridley reveals 'scary' thing about being in 'Star Wars'

Los Angeles: Daisy Ridley loves being a part of the 'Star Wars' universe but thinks that there are certain frightening elements that come attached to the mega-franchise.

In a recent interview to a website, the actor revealed the scary side of fame that came with starring in the global blockbuster franchise. Ridley became popular as Rey in the latest Star Wars trilogy. She shared she had the "best time" working on the films, but admitted the role attracted a lot of unwanted attention, reports contactmusic.com.

"`Star Wars' was 'This Thing'. And then it was `This Thing That Came To An End`. It hasn`t always been easy," she said.

"There are things (about being in `Star Wars`) I don`t like talking about because it`s not the good side. People turn up at your doorstep, that`s scary. And I`ve been followed, that`s a bit `woah`," she added.

But in terms of the actual experience, she said: "I had the best time. And now I`m out of it, I feel like I want to work really hard and honour the decision of the people that cast me."

The actor says she still wonders why she got chosen to play Ray, the central character of the latest trilogy and this is something she will always keep wondering. She said: "I just think there will always be a question, why was it me? That will always be there. Why me?`"

"I know there were a thousand other actresses who could have done it. I guess ultimately it came to a point where I decided I have to be okay with this. I got this magical piece of luck. The stars aligned. I have to be okay with the amazing chance. That`s it," she added. —IANS