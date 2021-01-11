Bruce Langley On 'American Gods' Season Three: More Of Rollercoaster Than Train Ride

Mumbai: British actor Bruce Langley says the latest installment of his fantasy-drama series "American Gods" will feature several fan favourite moments as the third season falls back to the narrative of Neil Gaimon's book. Based on Gaiman's 2001 novel of the same name, the series primarily revolves around a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology. While the first season of "American Gods" was received well with showrunner Bryan Fuller and Michael Greenits follow-up saw a mixed response, which had "Lost" producer Jesse Alexander replacing the duo.

Last month, when the trailer for season three was out, Gaiman wrote on Facebook that the show is "back to the book and back on track. Judge for yourself."

