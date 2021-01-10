'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page on James Bond rumours

London: Actor Rege-Jean Page, who got into the spotlight after the success of period romance Bridgerton, says rumours of him being the new James Bond feels like a merit badge.

The actor, who has become a global heartthrob with his role as Simon Basset in the series, opened up about rumours on becoming the new 007, replacing star Daniel Craig, in the latest episode of "The Tonight's Show starring Jimmy Fallon", reports ew.com.

"I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here," Page said.

"If you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word. It's like a merit badge. You get the 'B' word merit badge," he added.

"I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge," he shared.

Page also discussed his family's response to the sexy Netflix drama.

"To be fair, at this point, you can't really faze my family. If you come up through theatre, they see stuff, and they kind of don't even blink anymore. But there are warnings. The family WhatsApp has like, red, flashing lights," the actor said.

"But you don't tend to reach everyone sometimes. We missed one of my cousins, and she sent me a message: 'I had to make so many tactical cups of tea during the show....And then I come back and you were still going! So I have to go back and put the kettle back on'," he continued.

"My family are very, very stimulated and caffeinated at this point, which sounds like a deadly combination," Page concluded.

—IANS