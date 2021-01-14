Anne Hathaway hates her first name

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning star Anne Hathaway has admitted that she is not comfortable when people call her by her first name, adding that she prefers to be referred to by her nickname Annie.

"Let's spill the tea. When I was 14 years old I filmed a commercial and I had to get my SAG card and they asked me, 'What do you want your name to be?'" Hathaway said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", reports people.com.

"I'm like, 'Well it should be my name, my name is Anne Hathaway'. That seemed like the right choice but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life people would call me Anne," she recalled.

She continued, "The only person who calls me Anne is my mother, and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad. So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me. People are like, 'Anne!' And I'm like, 'What? What did I do?'"

Hathaway shared that her co-stars call her by nicknames.

"People are so lovely, they don't want to be presumptuous, and so I think they come up with workarounds on set because the truth is nobody's comfortable calling me Anne ever. It doesn't fit. I'm an Annie. People call me 'Miss H,' people call me 'Hath,' so feel free, call me anything but Anne," she said.

At the moment, Hathaway is seen in Doug Liman's crime comedy film "Locked Down", alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor. —IANS