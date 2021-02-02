Filmmaker Priyadarshan Is My Guru Says Meezan Jaffery

New Delhi: Debutante of Malal, actor Meezan Jaffery who is ready with his second movie, Hungama 2, took to his social media and praised the entire cast and crew, especially filmmaker Priyadarshan, as the movie wraps its shoot.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is making a comeback of sorts with Hungama 2, a sequel to his hit movie of the same name. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles

Newbie actor Meezan too to his social media profile and shared some of the candid BTS from the film and wrote a heartfelt note. The note read, "It's been an overwhelming day! I'm happy because I've finished this film but also sad as ive thoroughly enjoyed working with the #Hungama2 team. The memories and teachings are innumerable and will always be dear to me. A special thanks to my guru #priyadarshan jinke baare me jitna bolo kam hai, @jainrtn who believed in me and gave me this opportunity, @csanchita who has been a friend and made the whole process so easy"

"Thank you to the whole crew and the cast! We've shot for a year but I promise you its worth it! I cant wait for you guys to see this film! Coming soon to a theatre near you #PareshRawal @theshilpashetty @pranitha.insta @jainrtn #Priyadarshan @anumalikmusic @actormanojjoshi @rajpalofficial #JohnnyLever @iamnairashah @venusmovies @csanchita @hungama2film"

The sequel is jointly produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures.

The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Johny Lever and Raman Trikha.

—IANS