Dr Dre out of the hospital

Los Angeles: American rapper Dr Dre has been released from the hospital, where he was admitted after suffering from sudden brain aneurysm.

The 55-year-old music icon was released from the hospital here on January 15. He had been in the hospital since suffering a brain aneurysm on January 5, according to according to eonline.com.

He was in the ICU until January 13, following which he was moved to the private room, a report in TMZ stated.

He will continue to receive care after returning to his home.

Rapper Ice-T shared the news on Twitter, writing: "Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good."

On January 5, Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support during his difficult time.

He wrote: "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote in the caption of himself in the recording studio. "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

