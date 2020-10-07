Chandan Roy Sanyal: 2020 a lucky year for my career

Mumbai: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is happy with the way the year has shaped up professionally, despite the ongoing Covid pandemic paralysing life.

Chandan has been seenesaying strong roles in the web series "Aashram" and the film "Rules Of The Game" this year, and he says the year is lucky for him because two of his very important efforts released during the pandemic.

"I think 2020 is one of the lucky years for me because this year some very important works of my career released. I know it is quite an irony because we are going through a tough time due to the global pandemic. Shooting is resuming, but we are constantly dealing with the risks attached to it. But some of my important work -- like 'Aashram' with director Prakash Jha and co-actor Bobby Deol, and 'Rules Of The Game' with director Aniruddha (Roy Chowdhury) da released this year," Chandan told IANS.

Talking about working with "Pink" fame director Roy Chowdhury in "Rules Of The Game", he said: "We worked together in a Bengali film called 'Aparajita Tumi'. Since then we wanted to collaborate in other projects too, but I think this was the best script we could have done together."

According to the actor, the film made him realise that his happiness in life lies in bachelorhood!

"I am single and single by choice, happily single and I have no plan to get married. In the film, I play a character who, along with his wife, is trying to rediscover the chemistry they once shared, the spark that went missing. Since I had no experience of such an equation in a relationship, I followed the script. But I also realised that it is much better to stay single than get married!" laughed the actor.

"Rules Of The Game" also features Aahana Kumra, and is streaming on Zee5.

—IANS