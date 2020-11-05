Yami Gautam reveals why she ditched car ride after pack-up

Mumbai: Yami Gautam is in love with the beauty and fresh air of Himachal Pradesh, so much much so that she decided to ditch her car ride after pack-up on Thursday!

In a couple of videos that Yami shared on Instagram, she can be seen walking down a hilly road. In one video, the actress is all smiles at the camera, apologetic for not wearing her mask.

In the second video, Yami wears a mask and is accompanied by her hairstylist in her post pack-up walk.

"Ditching car ride post pack-up for the much needed walk by the hills... Can't explain this feeling," Yami wrote along with her video.

The actress used hashtags like #heaven #beautifulhimachal #BhootPolice #Shootdiaries and #nofilter along with her post.

Yami is currently shooting for the horror comedy film "Bhoot Police" in Himachal Pradesh. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

—IANS