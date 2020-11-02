Vijayendra Kumeria gifts himself a new car

Mumbai: Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria has welcomed the festive season by gifting himself a new SUV.

"I like the power, space and look of this car. I have been thinking of buying an SUV and when I took a test drive of this model, it matched my expectations," he said.

The actor likes to keep himself updated with latest technology. "I love knowing more and more about new cars and keep myself updated with the new models and brands. It's just a hobby, but I can't call myself a car fanatic," he said.

The love for cars is like finding first love for Vijayendra.

"I still have my first car with me due to its sentimental value," shared the actor, who plans to drive his new SUV all the way to Ahmedabad soon. —IANS