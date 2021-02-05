Varun Sharma had a surprise visit from Varun Dhawan on 'Cirkus' set

Top
 Dainik Hawk |  5 Feb 2021 10:30 AM GMT

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan surprised Varun Sharma on his birthday, by dropping in at the latters set during the ongoing shoot of Cirkus.

Talking to IANS, Sharma tagged it as one of the "bestest" birthdays ever.

He said: "(This is) One of the bestest birthdays ever , on sets with Cirkus madcaps . It's a moment that can't be expressed, and thank you (Cirkus director) Rohit (Shetty) sir and the entire team for making this day even more special."

"Moreover , Varun thank you so so much for surprising me and being a part of this celebration," said Sharma, who rose to fame with his endearing character in "Fukrey" named Choocha.

The actor, who turned 30 on Thursday, is currently busy with the shoot of Cirkus.

Varun has several films lined up this year. He will next be seen in RoohiAfza, and is gearing up to start work on the third installment of the popular Fukrey franchise post finishing "Cirkus".

–IANS

Updated : 5 Feb 2021 10:30 AM GMT
