Suhana Khan slays as she poses for a mirror selfie with cousin Alia Chhiba

Mumbai : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan can be seen slaying in a grey dress as she poses for a mirror selfie with her cousin Alia chhiba. She shared the picture on her Instagram story, wherein the duo could be seen dressed up colour co-ordinated grey outfits.

In the picture, Suhana's cousin Alia can be seen donning a grey-coloured zebra print attire paired with a lot of accessories.

The star kid, is currently in United Arab Emirates for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020. Recently, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram in braids, writing: "the stresss!! since '08 @kkriders." The post had another picture, a throwback, from 2008, where she could be seen giving a kiss on her father's cheek and supporting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

—IANS



