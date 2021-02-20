Sonu Sood Extends Support To Family Of Deceased In Uttarakhand Glacier Burst

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work for migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has now come forward to support the family of a 45-year-old man, who lost his life due to Uttarakhand glacier burst.

Earlier this month, a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli causing widespread damage to life and property. While the avalanche and flash flood claimed many lives, many are still missing. One of the deceased is 45-year-old Alam Singh Pundir, who used to work at Ritvik Company as an electrician. A resident of Loyal village in Tehri district, he had been working in a tunnel when the flash flood took place. To help the family of the deceased, which includes his wife and four daughters aged 14, 11, eight, and two, Sonu has extended a helping hand. His team has reached out to the family and the actor has decided to adopt and support the family to fulfill their needs. He will also be helping the daughters receive education and get married.

Speaking about it, Sonu said, "It is every individual's responsibility to come forward support the families who have suffered due to the natural calamities."

Sonu has consistently helped many underprivileged families during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His noble gestures inspired many and were widely lauded by politicians, peers, and fans and earned him the title of a Messiah and a real-life superhero.

Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'. Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year. —IANS