Sidharth Shukla tries to pull off SRK's signature pose

Chandigarh: Actor Sidharth Shukla is thoroughly enjoying his time in Punjab, and he tried to imitate Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose during his visit to mustard fields.

On Sunday, he took to Instagram and shared a few pictures and videos showing how he spending his days in the state.

In one of the images, Sidharth treated his fans with a picture of him striking SRK's trademark arms-open pose.

"Turning fields into reels," he captioned the picture.

For the unversed, Sidharth is in Punjab to shoot for a song with his "Bigg Boss 13" co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

He also shared a video where he is seen driving a vehicle on the streets of Punjab and wrote: "Loving Punjab".

—IANS