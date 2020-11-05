Shweta Tripathi: Benaras is very special and sacred to me

Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma returns to Benaras soon, to shoot a new project. She considers the city sacred and recalls shooting some of her best projects in the place.

Shweta, who shot her debut film "Masaan" and the web series "Mirzapur" in Benaras, will be back in the holy city to film a digital thriller. The series, "Escaype Live", follows the lives of five young Indians.

"I run a parlour in the show. There's my Benaras connection again as I will be shooting there after 'Masaan' and 'Mirzapur'. Benaras is very special and sacred to me. I'm excited to be back on set as that's my happy place. We've been home due to the lockdown and this is exciting. And obviously, there is Siddharth who I'm a big fan of. I really like his choices. It's so important to know that when you're choosy yourself and say yes to a project, knowing that there are actors like him who are part of the show. It's definitely motivating and inspiring," she said.

About the show, Shweta said: "'Escaype Live' is one of the most fantastic concepts I've heard. As soon as I heard about it, there were so many other characters I wanted to play. Any actor who's part of 'Escaype Live' is part of one of those dream roles. There are lots of them here. One of the biggest reasons for me to get involved is because Abhishek Sengupta is one of my favourite directors who I've worked with in 'Lakhon Mein Ek' Season 2. I would want to be a part of every project he does. When he told me about this concept and storyline, I just had to do it." —IANS