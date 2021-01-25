Shilpa Shetty's yoga tip to beat stress

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiastic Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday suggested the right yoga to bust stress, and improve core strength and flexibility of the hip joints and legs.

Shilpa shared a video on Twitter where she can be seen performing the asana, called Naukasana.

"For almost a year now, in some or the other way, we've all been in rough waters. For me, the best way to beat the stress is to occasionally draw out the 'boat' pose or the Naukasana. It can row you out of many issues that your body maybe undergoing.

#MondayMotivation," the actress wrote.

"It helps strengthen the core & hip flexors. It also strengthens and improves flexibility in the hip joints & legs. It stimulates abdominal organs and improves digestion, while improving the steadiness of the body. Tag a friend who you think should try the Naukasana today," she added.

Shilpa is currently busy shooting for Priyadarshan's comedy film Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.

The film is the second installment of the Hungama franchise that started in 2003. Shooting for the new film started last year but had to be stopped midway due to nationwide lockdown. Portions of the film were shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh later in the year. —IANS