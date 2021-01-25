Shabana Azmi on shooting amid new normal

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi says shooting in the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic is "very strange".

"I am doing a series for Amazon with Nikkhil Advani, and that's what we shot (recently). And it seems all very strange because it is historical and yet everybody is in PPE suits. It is out of a science fiction so it is really as anachronistic as you can get," Shabana told IANS when asked about her work slate.

"I am also working on an international project, Halo. I'm not allowed to talk too much about it at this moment, but that's happening," she added.

On the screen, the acclaimed artiste was seen seen bringing alive the complexities of the character of Satya Maasi, who is haunted by her own past, in "Kaali Khuhi".



Set in a Punjab village, the Netflix Original film traced the journey of a girl named Shivangi (Riva Arora), who is put to the ultimate test when she witnesses her family getting engulfed in the secrets of a mysterious well.

"It was very interesting that the issue of female infanticide was being tackled through this. I would hesitate to call it a horror film. I think it's more like a dark thriller. Because if you call it horror, then there are some precondition responses. You think there will be lots of prosthetics and you feel, 'oh God, there are going to be these jump shots'. But the fact that it was being told through a story that held your attention made it more effective in reaching out to audiences," the National Award winning actress had said while talking about the factors that drew her towards the project.

–IANS

