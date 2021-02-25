Santoor Maestro Tarun Bhattacharya bats for vaccination prior to his musical performance at Agartala

Kolkata: Santoor Maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya shall perform at the 39th Agartala Book Fair Friday at the Hapaniya International Fair Grounds.



Post lockdown this performance by 2019 Sangeet Natak Akademy winner Tarun Bhattacharya shall be one of the first major public appearances.

Talking about the same, the maestro said, " I am delighted to perform for the discerning music fans of Agartala after a long while. My music fans have been patiently waiting to see and hear me perform live on stage and there is nothing more therapeutic than a live performance for a musician."

"Music is a positive drug and I peddle music across boundaries, religion, caste and ethnicity. This particular Book Fair has a lot of heritage behind it and Agartala has one of the best audiences in India, who are discerning and well versed with classical music's nuances," he said.

Bhattacharya concluded , " I am hopeful that live performances shall be back on track, live musicians have suffered immensely during the lockdown and my performance at Agartala shall be a tribute to all those lives lost and those who have suffered untold misery due to the COVID 19."

"I appeal to all wear the mask as the virus is still looming large on us and get yourself vaccinated," he added.

