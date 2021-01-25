Republic Day 2021: Top Bollywood Songs to Help You Celebrate The Love For Nation

Mumbai: India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26. The day is celebrated as the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. This day is observed by festivities and on this day Delhi Republic Day parade at Rajpath honours the Indian military forces and India's cultural diversity.

A day when most of the families wake up early to watch the much-awaited annual parade on their television sets. However, no celebration is complete without some songs that go perfectly with the occasion.

Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. So apart from enjoying the parade, this Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patriotism inside you:

1. Mere Desh Ki Dharti: This song from the 1967 film 'Upkar' describes the beauty of Indian soil and remains to be one of the most famous patriotic songs. The patriotic track was sung in the soulful voice of Mahendra Kapoor. The lyrics of the song were written by Gulshan Kumar Mehta, and the music was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji that features Manoj Kumar. The song that received Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist also earned Kumar the nickname Mr. Bharat.

2. Ye Jo Des Hai Tera: The evergreen song written by Javed Akhtar was sung in the soothing voice of AR Rahman. It is from the 2004 movie 'Swades' which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Ashutosh Gowariker's film traces the life of lonely NASA project manager Mohan Bhargava (SRK), who visits India to take back his childhood caretaker Kaveri (Kishori Ballal) to the United States.





3. Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe: The 2004 movie 'Lakshya' starring Hrithik Roshan gifted this evergreen song to Bollywood. The lyrics of the number were penned by Javed Akhtar, music was created by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung in the soulful voices of Kunal Ganjawala, Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vijay Prakash, and Hariharan.



4. Aye Watan Watan Mere Abaad Rahe Tu: Alia Bhatt starrer 2018 blockbuster 'Raazi' gave the song which ran a patriotic buzz in the whole nation. The song written by veteran legend poet Gulzar is sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. Following the song's release, social media was flooded with fans making replica clips of the song to channel their patriotism on micro-blogging platforms.



5. Teri Mitti: In the mesmerizing voice of B Prakk, the 2019 movie 'Kesari' starring Akshay Kumar released the song, which perfectly honours the sacrifice of brave soldiers for their motherland. The lyrics of the song were written by Manoj Muntashir and it's safe to say that there is no other song that can stir up the feelings of patriotism inside you like 'Teri Mitti'.



6. Sandese Aate Hain: The iconic hit from JP Dutta's cult film 'Border', sung in the soulful voices of Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod continues to rule the hearts of music lovers. The emotion behind this patriotic track still renders Indians speechless. The heartfelt lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar.

7. Maa Tujhe Salaam: Maa Tujhe Salaam, the title song of the 1997 studio album, Vande Mataram by music maestro AR Rahman captures the patriotic mood of the nation excellently. The most popular song for celebrating national days in India, Maa Tujhe Salaam swells up the chest of every Indian with pride. The soulful and passionate voice of Rahman creates magic and unifies the country. Maa Tujhe Salaam's song from Vande Mataram to date remains one of the most popular and positive tracks for the occasion like Republic Day.

8. Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon, Son Of India: The most evergreen patriotic song of all time, Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon from the 1962 film Son Of India forms an integral part of our Republic Day celebrations. No national day function is complete without the nostalgic children's music track sung by Shanti Mathur. Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon Desh Ka Sipahi Hoon is a must in the Republic Day 2017 celebrations.

9. Chak De! India: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India's title track will evoke your nationalism like no other. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Salim–Sulaiman and Marianne D'Cruz, Chak De! India sets the mood right from the first beat, and by the end of the track, you will be punching fists in the air with patriotism filled in the atmosphere. Yes, such is the energy and effect of this another evergreen and most played track on Republic Day functions, especially in school dance performances.

10. Aisa Des Hai Mera, Veer-Zaara: Set in the picturesque background of Punjab and sung by the legendary singing trio of Udit Narayanan, Gurdas Maan, and Lata Mangeshkar, Aisa Des Hai Mera song from Veer-Zaara has a few parallels when it comes to defining the beauty of India. It is rare for a romantic movie to produce a patriotic chartbuster, but Yash Chopra was a magician for a reason. Aisa Desh Hai Mera has been played time and again at important events like the Commonwealth Games and several other occasions to represent the Indian Diaspora. You just cannot miss having this song in the Republic Days songs playlist.





So, as you gear up to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day, add these ultimate patriotic anthems to your playlist and appreciate the freedom struggle that we won.

—IANS