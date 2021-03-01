Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' to release on this date

New Delhi: After piquing the curiosity of movie buffs by sharing a teaser with actor Ranbir Kapoor's powerful voiceover, the makers of 'Animal' have finally revealed the release date of the upcoming film.

Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. It is set to hit the theatres on Dussehra 2022. Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil shared the news of the release date with his fans.

He tweeted, "ANIMAL Coming Dussehra 2022! #RanbirKapoor @ParineetiChopra @thedeol Directed by @imvangasandeep Animal is produced by #BhushanKumar @VangaPranay @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar #TSeriesFilms @VangaPictures @Cine1Studios @TSeries."

—ANI